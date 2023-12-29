ADVERTISEMENT
Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alake added that the deceased carved a niche for himself as a bold and irrepressible defender of the interests of Ondo people and the Yoruba nation.

The minister eulogised Akeredolu in a condolence message to his family, Ondo people and other loved ones on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Gov Akeredolu died in a German hospital on Wednesday. He was aged 67.

Alake said that the deceased carved a niche for himself as a bold and irrepressible defender of the interests of Ondo people and the Yoruba nation.

“I am deeply shocked by the loss of a brother, friend and indeed one of the leaders of the progressive movement.

“As State Governor, he made the welfare of the people the focal point of governance.

“Nigeria has lost a titan, but we are consoled by the fact that he left an indelible mark in the political firmament,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

