Akeredolu, gave the advice during commemorative service for the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Redemption Court, Ondo Province 4, Akure.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, said the country must also continually remember the sacrifices made by those that fell victim of terrorism and insurgency.

“Apart from prayers, as individuals, we should empathise with the widows and dependants of our fallen heroes and one major way of doing this is to donate generously to the Emblem Appeal Fund and purchase the emblems.

” This celebration is marked annually to rekindle our interest in the plight of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerians who lost their lives in wars and peace keeping support operations all over the world.

“The current counter-terrorism operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces has claimed lives of some of our finest officers and men. The selfless service of these people ensures national cohesion and global peace.

“Churches should also pray for the coming elections. We need to seek the face of God to give us free and fair election and peace before, during and after the elections,” he said.

In a sermon, entitled: ” 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Making a Case for Family of our Fallen Heroes”, Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 22, Umar Idris, noted that it was a day of sober reflection and sharing in the sorrow of the families of fallen heroes.

Umar, who read from the Book of John: 15 verses 12 and 13, praised the level of patriotism exhibited by men of armed forces in ensuring the country remained one indivisible entity.

“They are men who have laid their lives to keep the country at peace, what motivates them is patriotism, wellness of the nation.and security of the nation. These are what make them different from us.

“Hundreds and thousands of them are not dead yet, but with the trauma from the experiences from battle field, so that you and I can be alive.

“Without these men, the nation’s existence is jeopardised. The consequence for them is that, they have left widows, children, parents, who need to be taken care of,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, the Ondo State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Col. Olu Apata (Rtd.) thanked the Grand Patron, President Muhammadu Buhari and Akeredolu for the support given to the body.

Apata urged Nigerians to always remember men of the Nigerian Legion in their prayers and support them toward achieving the purpose for which it was created.

Also,the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, said the purpose of the celebration was to rekindle the interest of society in those who laid their lives for the purpose of unity.

“It is a period of sober reflection in the sense that, some people have died while giving safety to all of us.

” The onus rests on us to always remember that some people are fighting war for the purpose of peace in the country and the world at large,” she said.”