Gov Akeredolu pledges bursary for 7,000 students to mark 100 days in office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pledged to pay over 7000 students bursary, as parts of activities to mark his 100 days in office.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Ondo State Govt]
The Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, said this at a news conference to reel out programmes marking the 100 days of Akeredolu in office on Monday, in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu was sworn in for second term on Feb.24.

According to Odu, Medical and Law students will be paid N50,000, while other students will be paid N10,000 each.

The SSG noted that the step was aimed at boosting academic excellence among the benefitting students, while 1,200 primary school teachers, recently recruited would be trained and inducted

The SSG revealed that 720 widows would also be given N5000 each as 40 of them would be picked from each of the 18 Local Governments.

Odu added that Gov. Akeredolu would inaugurate many projects across the state, to mark his 100 days in office.

She noted that although few of the projects were carried over to Akeredolu’s second term in office, many others were the ones executed in the last 100 days.

She also revealed that the new Government House lodge foundation would be laid as the current one was in deplorable condition and inhabitable.

The SSG, while speaking about the reasons the free shuttle buses being used to convey secondary school students were not being seen again, revealed that the buses had broken down, and therefore were off the road.

“We all know that the buses were working very well but sometimes, like every machine, they break down and we are trying to fix it, “she said.

