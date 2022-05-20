Akeredolu insists Nigeria must adopt restructuring

The call was made by the governor, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, as a response to the statement made by the Governor of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed who commended the success of the Amotekun Security Network in South-Western Nigeria.

Mohammed said that the success of the security initiative will help the restructuring conversations which, according to him, would help deliver a better functioning country to citizens.

Akeredolu, in a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said, “The federating units must progress from the semblance of autonomy to the recognition of their unique features which justify their existence.

“All institutions must emerge as consequences of deliberative engagements designed to accommodate and serve all segments of the society. Social services become seamless and effective when governance is localised.

“It, therefore, becomes anomalous and suspicious to insist on a central command structure of policing the polity. Amotekun points to the path to tread in ensuring that collaborative efforts among security agencies yield maximum protection for the citizenry.”