RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu insists Nigeria must adopt restructuring

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

Ondo State governor has released a statement reiterating calls for restructuring in the country

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)
Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has on Thursday, May 19 2022, lent his voice to the calls for restructuring, saying it is necessary to help the country on its developmental journey.

Recommended articles

The call was made by the governor, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, as a response to the statement made by the Governor of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed who commended the success of the Amotekun Security Network in South-Western Nigeria.

Mohammed said that the success of the security initiative will help the restructuring conversations which, according to him, would help deliver a better functioning country to citizens.

Akeredolu, in a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said, “The federating units must progress from the semblance of autonomy to the recognition of their unique features which justify their existence.

“All institutions must emerge as consequences of deliberative engagements designed to accommodate and serve all segments of the society. Social services become seamless and effective when governance is localised.

“It, therefore, becomes anomalous and suspicious to insist on a central command structure of policing the polity. Amotekun points to the path to tread in ensuring that collaborative efforts among security agencies yield maximum protection for the citizenry.”

He concluded by saying he hoped that devolution of powers will be seen as a necessary hurdle for the country’s continuous development.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Tinubu woos Kano APC delegates ahead of party primary

2023: Tinubu woos Kano APC delegates ahead of party primary

Ex-Ekiti Deputy Gov., Olusola-Eleka withdraws from senatorial race

Ex-Ekiti Deputy Gov., Olusola-Eleka withdraws from senatorial race

Lawan, Orji Kalu visit Katsina ahead of APC presidential primaries

Lawan, Orji Kalu visit Katsina ahead of APC presidential primaries

Akeredolu insists Nigeria must adopt restructuring

Akeredolu insists Nigeria must adopt restructuring

Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP

Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Lagos residents express divergent views on okada ban

Lagos residents express divergent views on okada ban

Magu will still be prosecuted if indicted despite promotion – Minister

Magu will still be prosecuted if indicted despite promotion – Minister

Bauchi gov praises Buhari for helping him to achieve political glory

Bauchi gov praises Buhari for helping him to achieve political glory

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)