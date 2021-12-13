RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu ignores nepotism allegations, swears his son in as PPMIU DG

Samson Toromade

The agency will assist in ensuring value for all resources deployed by the government.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has officially sworn in his son, Babajide Akeredolu, as the Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

Babajide was sworn in alongside 14 commissioners, and seven special advisers at a ceremony that took place in Akure on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Governor Akeredolu said the PPMIU was established to recalibrate his administration's development agenda, and assist in ensuring value for all resources deployed by the government.

The agency will design and implement project management monitoring, and evaluation platform for the governor's office to coordinate, monitor, and evaluate the execution of the Ondo State 8-point agenda.

Babajide's appointment has been condemned, especially by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as nepotistic, and a gross abuse of power by the governor.

"lt appears that Mr Governor and his immediate family are bent on living fat on the lean resources of the people, when poverty has taken over the land, walking in all four legs," the party said when the appointment was first announced last month.

Governor Akeredolu has dismissed the allegations, asserting that his son deserves the role, and was appointed on merit.

