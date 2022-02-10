Akeredolu distributes 21 vehicles to LG chairmen, Amotekun in Ondo

Akeredolu explained that the vehicles were part of his administration’s efforts to boost security operation in the state.

According to him, the vehicles were bought and distributed to the council chairmen in order to ensure smooth operations at the local government level.

The governor disclosed that his administration would continue to ensure that the funds meant for the local governments were properly utilised.

He said the vehicles were bought from money saved from the local government allocation from the federation account after payment of workers.

“To the chairmen, I want to congratulate you, under the able leadership of the deputy governor and your commissioner. They have done well.

“You chose to find a way for us to be able to buy these vehicles. I advised that you save up for sometime and we arrange for these vehicles to come and you complete payment on installment.

“I am glad that you only have one installment to complete it now. These vehicles are not for any individual. We have not bought vehicle for any individual.

“We have bought these vehicles for each local government, and for the chairman to use. Use these vehicles very well,” he said.

Akeredolu also advised the chairmen not to cover the number plates of the vehicles, but to register them in the name of their local government.

“Any vehicle that the number is covered, Amotekun will impound it. We have discussed it at the security council meeting.

“Only the governor and the deputy governor are allowed. Get the number of headquarters of each of the local government,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

The governor also disclosed that the three vehicles bought for the state security network from the local government savings were important due to the roles of government in security.

He noted that since the local government is a tier of government, it has to be involved.

“The essence of this is for all of us to know that we are not forcing anything on anyone.

“The money you have now, use it to clear the road verges. These vehicles are for you to work and it can go on any terrain,” he noted.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the governor for his transparency in the local government administration.

“Since the inception of this administration, you have never touched local government money. When I presented that we needed to save their money for capital project, you graciously approved it.

“Part of that is what we used to purchase these vehicles for the smooth operation of local government in the state. 18 units for local governments and three for Amotekun corps,” he said.

Also, Mr Augustin Oloruntogbe, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ondo State Chapter, commended the governor for his efforts at developing the state.