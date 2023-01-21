Akeredolu declares Tuesday work-free day for Ondo voters to collect PVCs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared Tuesday, Jan. 24 as a work-free day to enable eligible voters yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so.

Mrs Olufunmike Segun-Osifeso, head of INEC’s Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Organisations in Ondo State said 1,686,082 PVCs out of the 2,072,092 PVCs received from Abuja had been collected.

That left 386,010 cards yet to be collected.

Segun-Osifeso said those who failed to collect their cards at the ward level by Sunday would have to go to INEC offices at local government secretariats to collect them.

Akeredolu’s media aide, Mr Richard Olatunde, stated in Akure on Saturday that the work-free day would avail those yet to collect their PVCs to go and collect them at INEC offices at local government secretariats.

The governor urged civil servants, private sector workers, artisans, and other potential voters to seize the opportunity to collect the PVCs to be able to exercise their franchise at the forthcoming elections.

“The importance of the forthcoming elections cannot be overemphasised. There is an urgent need for us to address the low rate of PVC collection in the Southwest.

“Beyond partisan lines, it is imperative that our people understand that the PVC is their licence to enthrone their desired political leadership.

“We are constrained to take this decision to enable our people to take this advantage and collect their PVCs. It’s important that we all exercise our civic responsibilities.

“All political appointees and other government functionaries are also directed to return to their local governments and wards to encourage people to collect their PVCs,’’ Olatunde stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
