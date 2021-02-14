Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the ethnic crisis in Shasha area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital as the most unfortunate and avoidable orgy of violence.

The violence started after a cart pusher from the northern part of the country allegedly stabbed a Yoruba cobbler at Shasha market on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The incident led to a full blown crisis as the Yoruba in the state were accused of targeting the Hausa in the area.

Condemning the crisis, Akeredolu called on both parties to resist taking the laws into their own hands.

The governor advised the Yoruba indigenes to uphold the value of hospitality which they are known for, adding that violence is against the values of the Yoruba ethnic group.

He said, “We note with deep concern, the most unfortunate and avoidable orgy of violence in Shasha, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital….it becomes very compelling for me to address ALL RESIDENTS, in particular, the Yoruba speaking people of our dear Region as regards recent happenings bordering on security.

“Without doubt, the situation we have found ourselves as a people is most despicable and contends violently against, and abhorrently at variance with the values and hospitality for which our people are known.

“We have been known for thoroughness. We have identified with legality over the centuries; and our ethos as a civilised breed of people are such that we do not identity with lawlessness, not even illegality.

“In this regard, we urge all indigenes of the South West to sustain these values and enviable virtues by remaining law-abiding. Our resolve in this direction is not a sign of weakness; it is indeed, the strongest of all.

“In particular, while I understand the height of provocation in the light of recent happenings as regards Shasha, Ibadan, I, alongside my other brother Governors in the Region are against willful appropriation of Laws unto hands. We do not support violence and in particular, brigandage, jungle justice and unnecessary self-help.”

However, in a bid to forestall the total breakdown of law and order in the state, Oyo State Government imposed curfew and ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan on Saturday.