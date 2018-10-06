Pulse.ng logo
Akeredolu commiserates with family of murdered teenager

Akeredolu gave the directive in Akure on Saturday through a press statement signed by Mr Segun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Akeredolu commiserates with family of murdered teenager, tasks Police to fish out killers (Premium Times)

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State has asked the State Police Command to fish out the killers of Ajila Seun, a model and graduate of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo. She was allegedly was raped and stabbed to death around Sunday Bus Stop, Akure.

The governor asked the police to ensure that Seun’s killers were arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased and assured them that his administration would support the police to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

Akeredolu promised that every part of the state would be adequately protected.

He urged youths in the state to rededicate their selves to hard work and shun acts that were capable of truncating their future.

He promised that his administration would continue to implement policies that could create enabling environment for the youths to prosper.

Akeredolu is committed to his administration’s mandate of protecting lives and properties of every resident in the state.

“Ondo State is not a haven or safe place for criminals and their backers to carry out their heinous crimes.

“It is either they change from their evil ways or the long arm of the law catches up with them.

“Let Seun’s killers be aware that they will be fished out wherever they are hiding.

“The governor asks the state police command to go after the killers for prosecution to ensure that the deceased and her family get justice,” the chief press secretary said.

