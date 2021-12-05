RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu cancels curfew imposed on Ikare-Akoko

bayo wahab

The curfew was lifted to allow schools in the town to reopen so as to complete the academic year.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Ondo State Govt]
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered that the curfew imposed on Ikare-Akoko be lifted.

Akeredolu imposed the curfew on the community a few days ago following the communal clashes which ensued between two factions in the area.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 5, 2021, Olabode Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor said, “The decision of the governor was to allow schools in the town to reopen so as to complete the academic year; more so as schools are scheduled to begin the end of the term exams soon.

“Notwithstanding the lifting of the curfew, security agencies have been directed to monitor the situation in the town closely and impose sanctions on any breach of security and public peace.”

The communal clash reportedly claimed three lives.

