Akeredolu approves increase in pensioners’ allowance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved an increase in the pension allowance of retirees in the state.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

The State Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, said this in Akure on Monday.

Ogundele said the approval was in conformity with the consequential adjustment arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage of 2019 in the country.

According to him, no fewer than 11,654 officers from the state civil service and 11,659 from the local government service who retired before 1st January, 2020, the effective date of the present minimum wage regime, would benefit from the new approval.

Ogundele, while congratulating the pensioners in the state, thanked Akeredolu for listening to the yearnings of the pensioners and prioritising the general well-being of Ondo State workers.

Also reacting, the Permanent Secretary of the State Pension Transition Department, Pastor Abiodun Akinseloyin, described the approval as a welcome development.

Akinseloyin said it would go a long way to enhancing the living conditions of the retirees.

