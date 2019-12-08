This was contained in a statement issued in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye.

While Adepoju was appointed for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Mayowa, Northern Senatorial District, while Felix was for Southern Senatorial District.

Ajiboye said that Akeredolu made the appointments in pursuance of his desire to make his administration closer to the grassroots and be responsive to the needs of the people.

“The governor wishes the new appointees success in their new roles.

“He urges them to see their appointment as a challenge to contribute to the development of the state, particularly in ensuring that the youth begin to see themselves as true future leaders,” he said.