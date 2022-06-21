Akanke from Sokoto leads as FG releases 2022 common entrance results

The Federal Government announced the release of the results on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The FG said all admission processes into class one of the Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) into unity schools across the country would be completed on or before July 1.

Announcing the development yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, David Adejo Andrew, said Lagos State had 19,518 pupils, the highest number registered for the examination, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja came second with 8,623 pupils, and Anambra state came third with 5,335 pupils.

Adamu who received the results from the Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed that Ajidagba Akanke, said to be an indigene of Sokoto State, had the highest score of 201, while Obot Abundance Idara, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, came second with 200 marks.

He said, “This year’s edition was written on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nigeria, as well as in the Benin Republic and Togo.

“The major highlights of the 2022 NCEE that I wish to bring to our attention include:

“A total number of 71,738 pupils registered, with 34,030 being males and 37,708 being females.

“96 per cent (68,638) pupils sat for the examinations. Four per cent (3,100) were absent.

“The state that registered the highest number of candidates is Lagos State with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat and 731 were absent.

The FCT was second with 8,623 candidates that registered, out of which 8,317 sat, while 306 were absent.

“Anambra State came third with 5,335 candidates that registered, out of which 5,070 sat and 265 were absent. Zamfara State was fourth with 4,500 candidates registered, out of which 3,745 sat and 755 were absent.

“The candidate that scored the highest marks is Ajidagba Akanke, an indigene of Sokoto State with registration number 542121DG. Her centre was Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa, Lagos, and her score is 201.

“Obot Idara an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, with registration number 550470BF came second. Her centre was State College Ete, Ikot Ekpene Centre, and she scored 200.

“The lowest score was 01 mark, and this was scored by 15 candidates from various states. The state that registered the least number of candidates is Kebbi State, with 74 candidates.”

Adamu, however, urged parents/guardians to visit the NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng for details of the results of their children.