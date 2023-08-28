Ngelale while speaking on Channels Television’s Daily Rise, on Monday, August 28, 2023, said the President has set benchmarks for each of the sectors in the country.

“The President has set the benchmarks. The question now is about enforcement and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“He is not somebody who is afraid to level quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants because, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure,” he said.

He also said President Tinubu has already looked into the achievements of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari and has come up with plans with which the performance of each minister would be measured.

He said, “[Tinubu] basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari had achieved and said, this is what we want to do to build on all these achievements.”

“We are going to effectively implement a plan within a certain amount of time based on time-based benchmarks that when a minister has come in, we will be able to measure their performance against.

“Every minister coming in absolutely knows what they have to achieve within the time frame that has been given to them by the President and that’s something in the history of Nigerian governance we’ve never seen before.”