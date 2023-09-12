Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri

Ngelale added that the President has distributed palliatives to state governments as part of the efforts to address the hardship that followed the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the while discussing the benefits of President Tinubu’s trip to India to attend the G-20 meeting.

The presidential spokesperson said Nigerians are aware that the Tinubu administration inherited a deficit and would have to tackle the deficit first.

He said, “They know that when you inherit a deficit you have to take out that deficit. That is why the president has been very consistent in his doings during campaigns and now in office. He did it in Lagos.

“He brought out a master plan. He said if we painfully and diligently implement this master plan it would take us there. And we know what Lagos is today. The present has distributed palliatives to states and now is trying to crush energy costs.”