Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri

Bayo Wahab

Ajuri Ngelale says Nigerians are aware that the Tinubu administration inherited a deficit.

Ajuri Ngelale was recently appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. [Ajuri/X]
Ngelale added that the President has distributed palliatives to state governments as part of the efforts to address the hardship that followed the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the while discussing the benefits of President Tinubu’s trip to India to attend the G-20 meeting.

The presidential spokesperson said Nigerians are aware that the Tinubu administration inherited a deficit and would have to tackle the deficit first.

He said, “They know that when you inherit a deficit you have to take out that deficit. That is why the president has been very consistent in his doings during campaigns and now in office. He did it in Lagos.

“He brought out a master plan. He said if we painfully and diligently implement this master plan it would take us there. And we know what Lagos is today. The present has distributed palliatives to states and now is trying to crush energy costs.”

While answering a question on the steps the President was taking to better the lives of the Nigerians, Ngelale said, “Nigerians are very brilliant people. They understand that you don’t have magic wand solutions to their problems which have been in place for over a period of more than 50 years.”

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

