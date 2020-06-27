The death of the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, remains a mystery to his spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji.

Ajimobi was said to have died of multiple organ failure following coronavirus complications on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Tunji, who debunked the rumoured death of the late politician on Thursday, 18, 2020, said he could not understand how his late principal got infected because he followed all necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

In a tribute he posted on his Facebook page, Tunji said Ajimobi was neat, healthy and was always wearing a face mask.

He added that his aides were always quick to give him hand sanitizer any time he touched something.

Tunji’s tribute to Ajimobi reads in part; “I still can’t wrap my head round what happened. He was so healthy, he was neat, he took all the necessary precautions even while he sat with us in our open office he was always with his face mask, we always observe social distancing.

“We were always quick to give him hand sanitizer any time he touched something.

“We were conscious of his age and did all we could to ensure safety. We had three spots where you had to wash hands before entering the premises. One at each of the main entrance gates and another by the entrance to our office. We observed all due protocols. So what happened? How did it happen? None of us was sick. So where did this come from? I am still trying to find answers.

“He never wanted anything else after the general election.

“He only wanted to take a long, due rest after serving for 8 years without break.

“But another position was thrust on him. He never solicited for it and he did not want. But they convinced him to accept. I know because in his usual forthrightness, he narrated how it happened. He took the positions because he felt it would benefit his people. ‘ I have done my bit. There is nothing I set out to achieve that I did not, I cannot be governor again, but I cannot leave you people ‘, he would say.

“But what went wrong? I am at a loss.

“I was so sure he would get up the sick bed. I was so sure because there were unfinished businesses. There were so many tasks that he had planned ahead to better the lot of the people.

“So I was convinced he would come to complete those tasks, those plans. I never knew it would end this way.

“A legend is born with the death of a hero. You will forever remain in my heart, in our hearts. I have learnt so much from you."