The governor assented the bill during the state executive council meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the governors office in Ibadan.

The governor had on Dec. 31, 2018, presented a N285 billion appropriation bill christened Budget of Sustainability to the state House of Assembly.

The appropriation bill had N163.47 billion (57.36 %) as capital expenditure and N121.53 billion (42.64%) as recurrent expenditure.

Ajimobi, who had during the presentation listed the priority sectors as Administration, Law and Justice, said government would focus more on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to finance the budget.

He had at the presentation also affirmed that the 2018 budget performed below expectation, saying government was unable to meet up with the expected revenue.