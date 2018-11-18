Ajimobi’s wife urges well-to-do to support less-privileged

news

The wife of the Oyo State Gov., Mrs Florence Ajimobi, on Saturday appealed to the well-to-do in the society to do more in lifting up the less-privileged.

Ajimobi spoke at a forum in her office in Agodi, Ibadan, where she donated food items to some orphanages and indigent persons in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed include juice, noodles, detergents, toiletries, bags of rice and cash amount of N50,000 each to the 20 orphanages represented.

According to the governor’s wife, many rich people in the country seem not to be doing enough for the less-privileged.

She called for a change, saying that the indulgent should be given a sense of belonging in the society.

“Among these children are future leaders, professionals, governors, senators and the like.

“We should not underrate them. We must give them the best motivation we can think of,” she said.

Ajimobi said the forum and donation were to give the indigent persons a sense of belonging.

She lauded the efforts of the state governor for giving her the desired support to realise her dream of helping the less privileged in the state.

Ajimobi advised the children to remain focused in their educational pursuit as a process of achieving their dreams.

She also told them that being in an orphanage does not stop them from achieving their dreams of becoming great in life.

The governor’s wife also enjoined caretakers to be diligent in their duties as the children would become great people and contribute to the all round development of Oyo State and humanity at large.

She said that if everybody reaches out to the children, they would have a better opportunity to become great in life.

“I have seen different children from different homes that have made it in life and I pray this will not be an exception,” Ajimobi said.

She advised the children to play their part well by staying away from trouble and make the effort a collective one by helping their caretakers in carrying out their duties.

“God says we should love our neighbours and that statement means we should be ready to give whenever there’s an opportunity to do so” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Atinuke Osunkoya, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, said the distribution exercise was a yearly gesture by the wife of the governor.

She praises the governor’s wife for giving hope to the less privileged in the state and for the distribution of food items and cash.