Ajimobi declares public holiday for PVC registration

news

Oyo State Government under Governor Abiola Ajimobi has declared a public holiday to enable public and civil servants to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards.

The government declared Friday, August 31, 2018, a public holiday for registration or collection of PVC in the state.

The public holiday was announced in a statement by Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the State Government.

ALSO READ: Akeredolu declares Thursday work-free in Ondo

Alli said, “The governor has directed that it is mandatory for all public and civil servants in the state to ensure that they duly register for their PVC in the ongoing exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which ends on Friday (today).

“Consequently, His Excellency has directed that Friday, August 31, 2018, be observed as work-free day in all government offices across the state.”

The registration exercise will end on Friday, in preparation to the 2019 general election.