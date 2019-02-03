Osinbajo made the statement at the Civic Centre at the Palace of Attah of Igala, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni, as part of the administrations campaign for Feb. 16. elections.

According to Osinbajo, the Federal Government had gone very far on the rivitalisation of the complex; unlike the previous government, we have gone beyond our promises.

We have come to the point where we are implementing and I am sure that very soon you will see for yourself that Ajaokuta has come to life.

This will make the business activities at Itobe area to come up actively and many people will be employed.

We have finally completed the Itakpe-Warri Rail road in preparation for the revitalisation of Ajaokuta steel.

Unlike the previous goveenment, President Muhammadu Buhari is not only a honest man, but also a doer that gets things done.

You will need to see for yourself that we are going to test-run the Itakpe-Warri rail road in few days time, and you will see everything that is being put in place, Osinbajo said.

He said that the administration had employed 500,000 youths under the N-Power initiative and would increase this to one million when re-elected.

Similarly our Marketmoni for market women and artisans, Tradermoni for traders with the target of two milion people.

Our desire is that every Nigerian should live a good livelihood and ability to put food on their table and other intervention, Osinbajo said.

He urged the people to come out en masse and vote for President Buhari and all APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi said what happened on Saturday had shown that God had vindicated us in Kogi.

According to Bello, Kogi is for Buhari and APC, I am very confident that our prayers have been answered and we are cruising to victory come Feb 16, because Buhari has fulfilled his promise.

He restated that President Buhari had promised that the Ajaokuta steel would be resucitated and would be producing for the people of Nigeria.

Bello apoealed to the people to get their PVCs and vote massively for all APC candidtates and deliver them at all levels and avoid violence.

The Attah of Igala, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni, thanked the VP for comong to Kogi especially Igala land.

We the people of Kogi and the entire Nigeria are very grateful to God for saving your life and that of your crew members.

We can see all good works you are doing, and it is left for us to reciprocate it because one good turn deserves another.

We need to agree and partner with you Our governor is an indefatigable governor, full of wisdom and very hard working; We promise to support you, the monarch said.

Mr Edward Onoja, the Director General, Kogi Presidential Campaign Council, said that the state government had impacted the lives of the people across the three senatorial districts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president left for Abuja at about 3:34 p.m. immediately after the programme in Idah in another chopper.