Aiyedatiwa wants to recruit 2,000 teachers to reposition education in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aiyedatiwa said his administration would continue to prioritise education.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]
The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made this known on Friday at the inauguration of the late Rosa Jane Pelly's legacy project at Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Olayide Adelami, said his administration would continue to prioritise education.

“I am glad to say that the state government’s huge investment in the education sector is yielding positive results as our students are doing well on all fronts.

“It is a known fact that Ondo State is now a force to reckon with in the education sector, both nationally and internationally.

“We have recently approved the recruitment of 2000 teachers into both our primary and secondary schools.

“This is to inject new blood into our schools.

“Recently, the state government approved N550 million registration of students in the state-owned secondary schools for the 2024 WAEC examination,” he said.

He lauded the commitment of Miss Jane Pelly, who served as the pioneer principal of Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School between 1960 and 1973, calling on good-spirited Nigerians to partner with the state in achieving its educational goals.

In her opening remarks, the Principal of Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School Akure, Mrs Temitope Ojoge, commended the state government and the donor for their immense contributions to the development of education in the state.

She said the building did not only symbolise progress and growth but also embodied the spirit of resilience and determination that defined the school community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

