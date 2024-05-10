Aiyedatiwa vows unfailing payment of workers' salaries amid economic issues

Aiyedatiwa stated this at the Ondo State Forum of Permanent Secretaries(ODFPS) annual get-together and sent forth for retired permanent secretaries on Thursday night in Akure. The governor said that it was an avowed commitment and responsibility of his administration not to renege on the promise of workers’ welfare.

According to him, the state government will not derail on its commitment to make the state a pride in the country. The governor who commended the dedication of the retired permanent secretaries which he described as exemplary, said that their legacy was worthwhile, having served the state meritoriously.

He promised that the state government would not forget the retired permanent secretaries, saying that they could be called upon to serve the state in different capacities. Aiyedatiwa, therefore, tasked the retired and serving permanent secretaries to take good care of their health and create time to do exercises for body upkeep.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Forum, Chief Bunmi Alade, congratulated Aiyedatiwa for picking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the November 16 governorship election.

Alade commended the governor for his immense support to the forum and the entire civil service, saying that the Aiyedatiwa-led administration had cleared all outstanding salary arrears and paid gratuities of pensioners.

“This annual gathering is always put together to celebrate all the permanent secretaries; that is once in a year, we come together with our spouses and our family members to dine and wine together and give appreciation to God.

“And again for our members that have retired, we felt it’s worthwhile to celebrate them, that after serving meritoriously for the state that we should celebrate them to boost their morale,” he said.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, commended the serving and retired permanent secretaries for their dedication and commitment towards the development of the state. Oba Ogunoye, who is a retired permanent secretary in the state, described the state governor as an exceptional leader.

The traditional ruler appealed to residents to support the Aiyedatiwa-led government, saying the government’s policies and programmes were for the betterment of the state.

Also speaking, Stella Kolawole, the first female Head of Service in the state, congratulated the Forum for its crucial role in ensuring that the state has a vibrant and viable civil service that could pilot the programmes and policies of the government.