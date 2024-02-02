Aiyedatiwa nominates Ajulo, 5 others as commissioners in Ondo

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

One of the notable nominees is a legal luminary, Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

Also announced was the appointment of three Special Advisers; Hon. Olugbenga Omole as Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Olamide Falana as Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Alabi Johnson as Special Adviser on Energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, three of the nominees for commissioners were retained from the cabinet of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The commissioners are Razaq Obe, Emmanuel Igbasan and Akinwumi Sowore.