Aiyedatiwa nominates Ajulo, 5 others as commissioners in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the statement, three of the nominees for commissioners were retained from the cabinet of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

A Nigerian Constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo (Guardian)
A Nigerian Constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo (Guardian)

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

One of the notable nominees is a legal luminary, Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

Also announced was the appointment of three Special Advisers; Hon. Olugbenga Omole as Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Olamide Falana as Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Alabi Johnson as Special Adviser on Energy.

The commissioners are Razaq Obe, Emmanuel Igbasan and Akinwumi Sowore.

Other nominees are; Omowumi Isaac, and Oseni Oyeniyi.

Aiyedatiwa nominates Ajulo, 5 others as commissioners in Ondo

