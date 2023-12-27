Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor
All the appointments are with immediate effect.
A statement by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Omojuwa, listed the new officers as Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary, and Smart Omodunbi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters.
Also appointed is Olugbenga Abire, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant on Photography, and Dr Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic Affairs and Government House.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Wednesday to replace his late boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died in a German hospital earlier in the morning.
