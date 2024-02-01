Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State disclosed this, on Thursday in Akure, during the institution’s 5th Convocation Ceremony.

Aiyedatiwa while applauding the institution’s leadership and stakeholders for their collective efforts in advancing medical education, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the continuous growth and success of the university.

In his message to the graduating students, the governor urged them to uphold the values of excellence, compassion, and responsibility instilled in them by the institution.

He encouraged them to make meaningful contributions to the healthcare sector in the state in particular and the society at large.

Aiyedatiwa also reiterated the government’s commitment to providing essential infrastructure in state-owned institutions and resources to facilitate academic and professional pursuits.

Earlier the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Ayodele Arowojolu, while highlighting the institution’s progress, appealed to the government for continued financial support for infrastructural development.

“It is important to note that through the support of the Ondo State Government and the prudent management of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the university, the institution has developed tremendously within the last year.

“Aside from the university’s programmes that have received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission and other regulatory bodies, the institution’s infrastructural development has also been improved upon,” Arowojolu said.

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, in his remarks emphasised the the commitment of the institution to academic excellence.

Fatusi, who gave a breakdown of the graduating students, said that 585 students were graduating comprising 528 receiving first degrees and 57 students with postgraduate.