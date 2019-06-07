A Federal High Court in Abuja has summoned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to appear before it to defend its decision to suspend the operating licence of DAAR Communications Plc.

The NBC, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, suspended the licence of DAAR Communications Plc for failure to abide by its directives over the management of the content on its broadcast stations - Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower.

DAAR filed a motion before the court to challenge its suspension, and restrain the NBC from interfering with its operations pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions.

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) were joined as respondents in the suit.

While ruling on Friday, June 7, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted an order for the maintenance of status quo ante bellum as at 30th of May, 2019, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion.

The hearing was adjourned till June 13, 2019.