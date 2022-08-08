Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

What happened?: A Twitter user, speaking in support of the ruling APC administration, on Monday said Shettima has “always spoken the truth” about the insurgency challenge, adding that “now, he wants to be Vice-President, he will have the chance to curb these matters himself”.

Aisha Yesufu's response: “Indeed Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was angry when Shettima warned that Boko Haram were more equipped than the military which a lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have forgotten.

“What about the heads he (Shettima) said will roll if he speaks? He feared the heads more than his people (in Borno State).”

Throwback to when Shettima was governor: In 2014, Shettima said he was under pressure to not speak the truth. The then-governor while confirming that dozens of the girls abducted from a school in Chibok, Borno state, have been identified in a video released in May that year by Boko Haram, said there was little a governor could do.

Shettima had said: “Leadership calls for restraint. Believe me, if I should speak, heads will roll.”

Earlier in the same year, Shettima had said Boko Haram insurgents are stronger than the Nigerian Army, a statement which infuriated the then–president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Who is Aisha Yesufu?: Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu (born 12 December 1973) is a Nigerian activist and businesswoman. She co-founded the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which brings attention to the abduction of over 200 girls from the secondary school in Chibok, on 14 April 2014, by Boko Haram.

Latest Update on Chibok girls: The Nigerian Army had announced, on July 27, 2022, the rescue of four ladies, two of whom are believed to be amongst the abducted Chibok girls.

The ladies who were rescued alongside their children are currently in a medical facility, according to a post by the Nigerian Army on Twitter.

“Troops of 202 battalion during clearance operations on 25 July 2022 intercepted four abducted women including two girls kidnapped by Boko Haram from GGSS Chibok on 14 April 2014.

“The intercepted Chibok girls & their children are currently in a military medical facility,” the tweet reads.