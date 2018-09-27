Pulse.ng logo
Aisha Buhari's aide allegedly involved in N2.5bn scam has been released by the DSS.

  • Published:
Aisha Buhari bags leadership award in South Korea play Aisha Buhari's aide allegedly involved in N2.5bn scam has been released by the DSS. (Premium Times Nigeria)

The Department of State Services has released Sanni Baban-Inna, Aide De Camp (ADC) to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

Baban-Inna allegedly received the sum of N2.5 billion from politicians and businessmen on behalf of Mrs Buhari but kept the money all to himself.

The First Lady, however, said she never asked any of her staff to receive favours on her behalf.

Mrs Buhari then asked Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the matter. 

Not satisfied with Idris’ investigation, Mrs Buhari asked the DSS to take over the matter.

Baban-Inna was then transferred to the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said on Thursday, September 27, 2028, that Baban-Inna has been released.

But, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, have separately called for independent probe of the allegation.

In a statement made available to Pulse, Frank requested a full list of politicians and businessmen who allegedly donated the N2.5 billion in Mrs Buhari’s name.

