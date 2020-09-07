A cartoon critical of First Lady Aisha Buhari over her conduct regarding the recent wedding of one of her daughters has been described as 'unfair' by her office.

Hanan Buhari got married on Friday, September 4, 2020 with videos of the ceremony shared by scores of people on social media.

Many people criticised the ostentatious display of wealth as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who have agonised over the recent increase in the price of fuel, and electricity tariff.

Aisha's distribution of images from the ceremony prompted a cartoon drawing from Daily Trust that suggested that she was rubbing it in the face of Nigerians who are suffering.

Aisha Buhari Cartoon by Mustapha Bulama of Daily Trust [Daily Trust]

The First Lady's spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi, told BBC Hausa on Monday, September 7 that she tried to make the event as low key as possible to prevent the backlash that eventually came.

He said, "The cartoonist did not put Mrs Buhari in the right perspective with his drawing.

"Her daughter's wedding has nothing to do with the present hardship Nigerians are facing.

"And let me tell you that the first lady told all her aides not to make the wedding a big one because it was going to be a low key event."

He said the First Lady shared photos from the ceremony simply to thank well wishers and was not done with insensitivity to the current plight of Nigerians.