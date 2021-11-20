RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event will feature a fund raising dinner to be attended by African first ladies and Captains of Industry.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]
Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

The Nigeria`s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, will on Monday convene the General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja.

Recommended articles

This is contained in statement by Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant on Media to the first Lady on Saturday in Abuja,

According to Abdullahi, Mrs Buhari is expected during the event to perform the foundation laying ceremony of the Permanent Secretariat of the Mission to be attended by the visiting African first ladies.

He said the first lady after holding a meeting with the executive members of the Mission will also declare open the General Assembly of the Mission, which will be attended by all delegates.

He also said that the event would featured a fund raising dinner to be attended by the first ladies, Captains of Industry, as well as development partners to raise funds for the development of the Mission.

The News Agency (NAN) reports that the AFLPM was established in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African Heads of State and Government to play a supportive role to the African Union, regional organisations, and national governments in fostering peace and reduce conflicts and their effects on the African continent.

NAN also reports that, the event is expected to be attended by the first ladies of Ghana, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Cote D`voire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sao Tome and Pricipe, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Namibia.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Railway workers suspend strike as Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service

Railway workers suspend strike as Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service

GISTHOUSE launches 1st Afrocentric Audio Conversation App n Lagos with Top influencers In Attendance (Photos)

GISTHOUSE launches 1st Afrocentric Audio Conversation App n Lagos with Top influencers In Attendance (Photos)

IMF advises FG to completely remove fuel and electricity subsidies in 2022

IMF advises FG to completely remove fuel and electricity subsidies in 2022

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]