Aisha Buhari has announced that her official title is "First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria" and not "Wife of the President" as she was known in President Muhammadu Buhari's first term.

When the president was inaugurated in 2015, Aisha's office was referred to by the presidency as the "Office of the Wife of the President".

However, weeks after he was sworn in for a second term, she has announced a change so as to avoid confusion.

While speaking during an award night and dinner in honour of wives of former and current governors at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, June 13, 2019, she said the new title takes immediate effect.

She said, "When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the president, but I realised that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

"So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady."

President Buhari had promised while campaigning for his first term that there would be no office of the first lady as it isn't recognised by the constitution.