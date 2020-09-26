The first lady said this on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the national mosque, during a public lecture to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

While calling for more efforts on the fight against coronavirus, she urged Nigerians to pray for peace, progress and sustainable development as the country marks its 60th independence anniversary.

She said, “The world is no longer the same as a result of the pandemic and the pandemic is a sign that almighty God is not happy with us.

“We need to pray for forgiveness. I think we have no choice than to continue asking for forgiveness from almighty Allah.”

The first lady also urged Nigerians to keep supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure better welfare, saying the president cannot do it alone.

“The president cannot do it alone. He needs the support and cooperation of all Nigerians, including his appointees, to go in line with his change mantra.”

It would be recalled that in February, Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) linked the outbreak of the disease to corruption.