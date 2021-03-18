The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has returned to the country after being away for about six months.

Mrs Buhari was said to have returned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the evening of Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after spending the last six months in Dubai.

The first lady was said to have left the country shortly after one of her daughters, Hannan got married in September.

According to Punch, an anonymous source in the presidency confirmed the first lady’s return to the country on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The source said, “Yes, madam is back.”

While she was away, it was reported that she relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to security issues.

But shortly after, one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo said Mrs Buhari was on a foreign medical trip.