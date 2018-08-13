news

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has received a honorary Doctorate degree in Philosophy from the the Sun Moon University, South Korea.

The First Lady also dedicated her award of to Nigerian women and children.

Mrs. Buhari, in a message on Instagram on Monday, said: “With gratitude to God for an honour done to me by the Governing Council of Sun Moon University, South Korea for being decorated today with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

“My gratitude goes to the President of the University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang and the entire members of the governing council of the University for this honour.

“I dedicate this honour to all Nigerian women and children.”

She also commended the love and support shown to her pet project, the Future Assured Initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university in July 2018 delegated some members of the university to Nigeria to inform Buhari of their intention to honour her.

Buhari was given the award in recognition of her humanitarian services to less privileged in Nigeria, especially to the IDPs