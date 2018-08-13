Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari receives honorary Doctorate degree in Philosophy

Aisha Buhari First Lady receives honorary Doctorate degree

The First Lady also commended the love and support shown to her pet project, the Future Assured Initiative.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has received a honorary Doctorate degree in Philosophy  from the the Sun Moon University,  South Korea. play

Aisha Buhari

(NAN)

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has received a honorary Doctorate degree in Philosophy  from the the Sun Moon University,  South Korea.

The First Lady also dedicated her award of to Nigerian women and children.

Mrs. Buhari, in a message on Instagram on Monday, said: “With gratitude to God for an honour done to me by the Governing Council of Sun Moon University, South Korea for being decorated today with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

“My gratitude goes to the President of the University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang and the entire members of the governing council of the University for this honour.

“I dedicate this honour to all Nigerian women and children.”

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari is now campaigning against her husband

 

She also commended the love and support shown to her pet project, the Future Assured Initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university in July 2018 delegated some members of the university to Nigeria to inform Buhari of their intention to honour her.

Buhari was given the award in recognition of her humanitarian services to less privileged in Nigeria, especially to  the IDPs 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent...bullet
3 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari President's wife advocates increaseed women participation in neurosurgical services
Aisha Buhari Nigerian First Lady departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign
Alhassan Buhari gives Mama Taraba blessing to contest in gubernatorial election
Lifestyle 6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Aisha Buhari President's wife advocates collective fight against cancer in Africa
Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram says Dapchi schoolgirl has not renounced Christianity
2019 Elections Aisha Buhari pledges to support APC women aspirants

Local

The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.
By-Election Results Outcome represent vote of confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo ticket in 2019 – Presidency
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.
Lawal Daura DSS says no weapon, money was found in ex DSS boss’ home
Misau to Ojudu: You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
Misau to Ojudu You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari