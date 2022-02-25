Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

She however commended the Federal Government’s directive on the evacuation of 5,600 Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine.

”In view of the state of heightened insecurity in Ukraine, I stand with all Nigerian parents in praying for global peace and human solidarity.

”I commend the directives of federal government and the House of Representatives for the evacuation of our more than 5,600 students trapped in the conflict,” she stated.

Mrs Buhari however appealed to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to handle the situation as quick as possible.