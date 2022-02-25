RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has joined Nigerian parents in prayers and solidarity for the safe evacuation of their children and Nigerian students trapped in the troubled nation of Ukraine.

The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]
The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

The first lady expressed her position on Friday in her social media in Abuja.

Recommended articles

She however commended the Federal Government’s directive on the evacuation of 5,600 Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine.

”In view of the state of heightened insecurity in Ukraine, I stand with all Nigerian parents in praying for global peace and human solidarity.

”I commend the directives of federal government and the House of Representatives for the evacuation of our more than 5,600 students trapped in the conflict,” she stated.

Mrs Buhari however appealed to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to handle the situation as quick as possible.

”The Minister of Foreign Affairs should treat this matter as an emergency, while our citizens should stay calm, comply with safety procedures and avoid self-help in order to avoid the mischief of human traffickers,” she said

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Again, Nigerians appeal to FG to meet ASUU demands

Again, Nigerians appeal to FG to meet ASUU demands

Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

I need your endorsement and your prayers - Tinubu tells Ataoja of Osogbo

I need your endorsement and your prayers - Tinubu tells Ataoja of Osogbo

Electoral Act: INEC to hold extraordinary meeting on Saturday

Electoral Act: INEC to hold extraordinary meeting on Saturday

Our officers' identity cards also serve as arrest warrants - NDLEA

Our officers' identity cards also serve as arrest warrants - NDLEA

12 provisions to know in the newly amended Electoral Bill

12 provisions to know in the newly amended Electoral Bill

Trending

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@DeeOneAyekooto]