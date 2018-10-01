Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari prays for peace, unity as Nigeria clocks 58-years

Independence Day Aisha Buhari prays for peace, unity as Nigeria marks 58 years of nationhood

The President’s wife also called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in an effort to achieve the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

  • Published:
Aisha Buhari prays for peace, unity as Nigeria clocks 58-years play

Aisha Buhari

(Punch)

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has prayed for sustainable peace and unity of Nigeria, as Nigerians celebrate 58 years of independence.

Mrs Buhari offered the prayer on her Twitter handle on Monday in Abuja.

The President’s wife also called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in an effort to achieve the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

She also prayed that the successes achieved by the founding fathers of Nigeria would be sustained.

“As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained.

“I also pray that the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true, ” Mrs Buhari tweeted.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari calls for arrest of aide who “stole her N2.5bn”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Nigeria attained political Independence from British Colonial Masters on Oct. 1, 1960.

NAN also recalled that since then, Oct. 1 had been set aside  to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
2 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet
3 In Rivers Double explosions rock Port Harcourtbullet

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari President's Wife deny release of her ADC
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form
Aisha Buhari President's Wife calls for strategic partnership to end TB epidemic
Aisha Buhari First Lady bags excellence, honorary citizen’s awards in US
Aisha Alhassan Buhari’s minister reportedly resigns, set to dump APC
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba leaves APC , here is why
Buhari President returns to Abuja after 73rd UN General Assembly meeting

Local

Independence Day: Support competent leaders - Saraki
Saraki Support competent leaders, Senate President urges Nigerians in Independence Day speech
Independence Day: Things will get better - Goodluck Jonathan
Independence Day "I know things are tough...Things will get better" - Goodluck Jonathan
How much do you know about Nigeria's first national anthem?
Independence Day How much do you know about Nigeria's first national anthem?
Suspected cultists behead Police sergeant in Jos
In Plateau Renewed Jos violence claims lives of 2 UNIJOS students, others
X
Advertisement