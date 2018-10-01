Aisha Buhari prays for peace, unity as Nigeria clocks 58-years

news

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has prayed for sustainable peace and unity of Nigeria, as Nigerians celebrate 58 years of independence.

Mrs Buhari offered the prayer on her Twitter handle on Monday in Abuja.

The President’s wife also called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in an effort to achieve the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

She also prayed that the successes achieved by the founding fathers of Nigeria would be sustained.

“As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained.

“I also pray that the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true, ” Mrs Buhari tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Nigeria attained political Independence from British Colonial Masters on Oct. 1, 1960.

NAN also recalled that since then, Oct. 1 had been set aside to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence.