The First Lady Aisha Buhari has departed the United Kingdom for Nigeria.

In a tweet on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Mrs Buhari appreciated the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Modupe Oguntade, who saw her off.

This comes barely 24-hours after rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari was getting married to one of his Minister.

Muslims worshippers who had thronged the mosque in the State House, venue of the "presidential wedding" between President Buhari and Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development were, however, disappointed on Friday, October 11, 2019.

The Presidency later denied any wedding between President Buhari and the Minister who was in Geneva at the time.

It is expected that Mrs Buhari's return would quell or rumours of a family feud in some quarters.