The meeting was called in a bid to contribute the women’s quota in addressing the spate of insecurity in the nation, reports say.

According to NAN, the meeting was called at the instance of Mrs Buhari with a view to stepping-up the advocacy, from the point of view of mothers, towards addressing cases of insecurity.

ALSO READ: Atiku insists he beat Buhari with 1.6m votes in 2019 election

The meeting will specifically dwell on reducing conflicts as well as accelerating humanitarian interventions in affected areas.