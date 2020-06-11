Mrs Buhari expressed her deepest sympathy to the family on her tweeter handle on Wednesday in Abuja.

”On behalf of my family and entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today, may Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” she said.

”Mr Yekini served in my office for 4 years, he was down with diabetes and lost the battle today, He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff,” she said.

She, therefore, prayed to almighty Allah to grant the deceased Paradise and give his family the fortitude to bear the lost.