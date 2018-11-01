Pulse.ng logo
Aisha Buhari hosts artistes in support of president's change agenda

The event was carried out by the Northern Nigeria Musical Artistes to support President Buhari’s change agenda.

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari on Wednesday hosted some artistes of President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of a music album called “Sakamakon Chanji”

The theme means aftermath of change agenda.

It was organised by the wife of the President to showcase the achievements of President Buhari through the various musical expressions.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Wife of the President’s Office, Dr Hajo Sani, expressed appreciation to the musicians for their contribution to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Sani said the artistes played important role towards enlightening Nigerians on the need to promote peace and good governance.

She also explained that the artistes promoted peace and the good work of President Buhari in the last three years of the administration.

One of the artistes, Adam Zango, said in spite of developmental efforts of previous administration in the Hausa film industry, the Buhari’s administration remained the best due to the love and concern for the progress of the players in the industry.

Zango assured the organisers of their support to President Buhari’s administration.

The event was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife Aisha, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, among others 

