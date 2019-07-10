The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has stressed on the need for relevant stakeholders’ especially the Police to get involved in tackling rape cases in the society.

The first lady, expressed the view through her twitter handle (@aishambuhari) on Wednesday in Abuja.

She called on the Inspector General of Police and other stakeholders to ensure that stiffer penalties were meted on perpetrators of rape, especially on those who are fond of raping minors.

The message read, #IGofPolice, #EveryoneGetInvolved, #SayNoToRape. She tweeted.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Buhari had sometimes in May 2017, visited a six-month-old baby at the Mallam Aminu Kano, teaching Hospital, who was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old Mukhtar Muhammad.

She described the rape case as man’s inhumanity to man.