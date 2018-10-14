Pulse.ng logo
Aisha Buhari Foundation builds 70-Bed Capacity, Maternity Clinic in Yola

The Clinic is being built to complement the existing 17 bed Maternity ward at the Centre.

  Published: 2018-10-14
Nigeria first lady Aisha Buhari play Aisha Buhari Foundation builds 70-Bed Capacity in Yola (thebossnewspapers)

Aisha Buhari Foundation has embarked on the building of a 70-bed antenatal and maternity clinic within the premises of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

Aisha Buhari’s personal physician, Dr. Mohammed Kamal, while inspecting the project said, the clinic when completed will cater for the health need of the people of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba as well as the neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

Kamal, said the clinic was built as part of Aisha Buhari’s commitment to improve the healthcare of women and children in Nigeria.

The inspection was conducted to ascertain the level of work so far done.

Kamal, conveying Aisha’s optimism, said the project would be completed and handed over before the end of the year.

The facility, which is being built through private partnership comprises of emergency operation ward, consultation rooms, ultra sound room, Antenatal and Gynaecology ward, pharmacy, laboratory as well as family planning units.

The facility, when completed, will have the capacity of attending to 200 patients.

The Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Prof. Auwal Abubakar, said, the new Antenatal complex will assist the Centre to adequately cater for the health needs of women and children.

Abubakar said that the existing maternal centre was over stretched due to the influx of patients within and outside the state.

He said that the new complex will go a long way in reducing the challenges faced by patients during emergencies.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the wife of the President also donated a similar Maternity Clinic in Daura, Katsina State as part of her efforts to contribute to the well-being of women and children in Nigeria

