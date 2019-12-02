Alhaji Yau Babayi, State Supervisor, Future Assured Foundation, disclosed this during the graduation of 600 women and youths, trained in various skills acquisition and entrepreneurship skills, on Monday in Yola.

Babayi said that the foundation was established by the first lady to support and empower women and youths across the state.

He said the training aimed to support the less privileged youths who failed in previous WAEC and NECO examinations, and who still aspired to further their education, but had no means of registration.

“Under the Future Assured Foundation, in collaboration with Qatar Charity Foundation, a total of 600 women and youths graduated in various skills.

“This includes: tailoring, hair dressing, computer graphics, building and welding, among others.

“Also about 5,000 out of school students have been engaged in WAEC and NECO tutorial classes; and the foundation is going to pay for their examination” Babayi said.

The state supervisor said that one of the core objectives of the foundation was to improve the living condition of the less privileged of the society.

He said that the tutorial classes would be held in the three senatorial zones of the state; with the northern zone holding classes at the Adamawa State University, Mubi.

“The central zone’s venue will be Aliyu Musdafa College, Yola, while the College of Agriculture, Ganye, will be the venue for the southern zone."

He, however, said that the training had commenced since October at the centres.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Dinatu Wakawa and Mrs Bilkisu Usman, from Yola South and Fufore local government areas respectively, thanked the wife of the president for the support.

Wakawa and Usman assured Mrs Buhari that they would use the knowledge they acquired and the equipment given to them towards improving the living conditions of their families.