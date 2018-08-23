Pulse.ng logo
Aisha Buhari donates food, grinding machines in Daura

Aisha Buhari looking stylish in a traditional yellow and orange outfit play

Aisha Buhari looking stylish in a traditional yellow and orange outfit.

(360nobs.com)

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday donated nutritional food items to patients of Aisha Buhari Maternal Clinic in Daura.

Mrs Buhari, who had a stop-over at the clinic to commemorate her Sallah celebration with the patients also visited the Post operation and General ward.

In another development, the wife of the President also donated undisclosed amount of money to 200 grassroots women in Daura to enable them set up their businesses.

Mrs Buhari, who made the symbolic presentation of the cash on Wednesday, said the gesture was aimed at empowering grassroots women to be self-reliant.

The wife of the President who inaugurated Daura office for grassroots women initiatives also donated groundnuts grinding machines to the women.

She said that the centre would be used as an avenue to reach the women in the grassroots where they would be economically self-reliant.

Mrs Buhari explained that President Muhammadu Buhari is focus in the fight against corruption even if it involved his family relations who used their position to abuse public trust.

While urging women to be ambassadors of peace, Mrs Buhari also called on relevant stakeholders to be proactive in the task of nation building.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed their gratitude to Mrs Buhari for providing succour in their lives.

One of the beneficiary, Mrs Fatima Idris, while thanking the wife of the President, said as a grassroots woman she do not need millions to excel in her business.

Idris promised to make judicious use of the money given to her for the success of her business.

