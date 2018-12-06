Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari dissociates self from N150m scandal

Aisha Buhari dissociates self from N150m scandal

Mrs Buhari also warned her staff not to engage in any fraudulent activities, adding that “anyone found guilty will face the full wrath of the law’’.

  • Published:
DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aso Rock play Aisha Buhari dissociates self from N150m scandal (Punch)

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has dissociated herself from the N150 million scandal allegedly collected from unsuspecting members of the public by one Amina Mohammed, using her name.

Mrs Buhari also warned her staff not to engage in any fraudulent activities, adding that “anyone found guilty will face the full wrath of the law’’.

The warning was made in a statement  by her Director of Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement quoted Mr Haruna as saying that, “the wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, has been following events related to investigation of a fraud suspect by the Department of State Services (DSS) and wishes to dissociate herself from all the individuals involved in the stated fraud case.”

“Mrs Buhari wishes to state that one Mariyatu whose name was mentioned in the case is not her sister and the so called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate.

“Therefore, they are not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office,’’ the statement added.

The statement also explained that the wife of the President did not use her office to transact any business.

“Mrs Buhari wishes to inform the general public that whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his or her own risk.

“As for staff of her office, the wife of the President warned that anyone found to be engaged in fraudulent dealings, will face the full wrath of the law,’" Haruna said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
2 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
3 Mbaka says Atiku will fail in 2019 after Peter Obi disappoints him...bullet

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari wants Muslim-Christian synergy in tackling sex abuse in universities
Fela Durotoye picks Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya as running mate for 2019 presidential election
Mrs Buhari honours airport cleaner who returned lost bag
Presidency condemns outcries over Service Chiefs' departure from`Next Level’ event
Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal
Food ads stir questions in Nigeria about gender roles
Ondo Assembly Crisis: 18 lawmakers send SOS to Buhari, IGP
Aisha Buhari hosts artistes in support of president’s change agenda
Man charged over Nigerian 'First Lady' email scam
Nigerians on Twitter criticise Mbaka for asking Gov Ganduje for money [VIDEO]

Local

Photo for illustrative purposes only
OSCOTECH, Esa-Oke staff kidnappers contact victims’ families for ransom
Jubril from Sudan: Trevor Noah's show mocks Buhari, Nigeria
Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from Sudan' controversy
Evans denied having personally murdered during kidnap operations
Police describe how Evans shot Young Shall Grow Motors’ chairman
Buhari, Jubril: Abike Dabiri amused by foreign media's mockery
Abike Dabiri-Erewa laughs off comedian's mockery of Buhari's 'Jubril from Sudan' story
X
Advertisement