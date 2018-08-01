Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer campaign

news

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday departed Abuja for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to attend a high-level seminar of African first ladies on promotion of cancer awareness.

The seminar, which would be hosted by the first lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore, is in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ouagadougou.

Mr Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information to Mrs Buhari, made this known in Abuja.

Haruna said that the event was a follow-up to the Special Session on the First Ladies Leadership Conference on Cancer Control earlier held in Istanbul, Turkey in 2016.

He said the seminar was aimed at equipping the first ladies with the requisite knowledge of ensuring leadership in combating cancer through advocacy and strengthening cooperation.

The theme of the seminar is: “Promoting Cancer Awareness among Africa Member States of OIC.’’

Haruna said in a statement that wife of the president was accompanied by Dr Amina Bello, wife of Niger Governor and Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration).