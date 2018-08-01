Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer campaign

Aisha Buhari Nigerian First Lady departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign

The seminar, which would be hosted by the first lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore, is in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ouagadougou.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aisha Buhari play

Aisha Buhari

(Premium Times Nigeria)

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday departed Abuja for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to attend a high-level seminar of African first ladies on promotion of cancer awareness.

The seminar, which would be hosted by the first lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore, is in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ouagadougou.

Mr Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information to Mrs Buhari, made this known in Abuja.

Haruna said that the event was a follow-up to the Special Session on the First Ladies Leadership Conference on Cancer Control earlier held in Istanbul, Turkey in 2016.

He said the seminar was aimed at equipping the first ladies with the requisite knowledge of ensuring leadership in combating cancer through advocacy and strengthening cooperation.

The theme of the seminar is: “Promoting Cancer Awareness among Africa Member States of OIC.’’

Haruna said in a statement that wife of the president was accompanied by Dr Amina Bello, wife of Niger Governor and Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet
3 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet

Related Articles

2019 Presidency 5 Women who want to take Buhari’s job
Buhari President leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague
Kemi Adeosun 5 things Aisha Yesufu tweeted about reported NYSC certificate forgery
Audu Ogbeh Buhari will end farmers-herders clashes, Minister tells Nigerians in Netherlands
Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram working with Red Cross to secure Dapchi girl's freedom
Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman
Killings Armed policemen prevent protesters from seeing Buhari at Villa
Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram says Dapchi schoolgirl has not renounced Christianity
Aisha Buhari President's wife advocates increaseed women participation in neurosurgical services
By Fire, By Force Wife drags husband to court for refusing to acknowledge child

Local

Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki Edo Govt. reduces cost of C of C from N300,000 to N50,000
The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the exit of Senate President Bukola Saraki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not affect the party.
Saraki Senate President’s exit won’t affect APC – Lai Mohammed
In Lagos Police arrest 19 suspected cultists
The Lagos end of the project has begun since 2010
Lagos-Ibadan Rail Work begins on Standard Gauge in Lagos - NRC