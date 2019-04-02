Buhari made the call on Tuesday during a Public Presentation of a a book entitled: Nigeria's Defence and Security: The Role of Military Families, edited by Shedrack Best, Etham Mijah and Nnanna Lor-Mallam.

The event was organised by the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association to mark the 2019 DEPOWA Week in Abuja.

She also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and provide relevant information to security agencies to avert any potential threat to peace and security of Nigeria.

All criminals are members of our society, and they live in our midst.

I should also state that parents have the responsibility of ensuring that we take exceptional interest in the development of our children, she said.

Buhari enjoined spouses of security personnel to monitor their children within and outside the barracks to ensure good moral upbringing.

As parents, we have the responsibility of ensuring that we take exceptional interest in the development of our children, she said.

She commended the efforts of the defence and police officers wives for contributing their quota towards unity and national development through their various social interventions, especially as it affected the widows of deceased officers.

The wife of the president also urged the DEPOWA family to continue on their campaign for entrenched moral values to the families of military and police officers within and outside the barracks.

I therefore call on DEPOWA to increase its public enlightenment activities in the barracks for the purpose of ensuring that children are brought up in a proper manner, and also prepare them to grow into future leaders of our nation she said.

She expressed gratitude to the federal government for the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in Nigeria.

It is on record that this administration has recorded tremendous success in security matters, I am aware that government has not relented in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities of ensuring that welfare and peace of our nation is properly placed, she said.

Mrs Buhari commended the role played by women to ensuring safety of Nigerian children.

It is our responsibility as women to fast track our activities to forge a stronger tie with our family units.

As women, we remain the pivots and motivators that must continue to moderate the bond of unity and affection in our various families, she emphasised.

On her part, the President of DEPOWA, Mrs Omobolanle Olonisakin, pledged their loyalty to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for his determination to tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

Olonisakin assured stakeholders of their commitment to achieving the goals of the organisation.

She also expressed their determination to supporting their husband in the quest to securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The DEPOWA President however promised to use the proceeds of the book for charity, to supporting the less privileged families.