Aisha Buhari, Wife of the President has apologised to her family and all Nigerians over a video in which she was seen shouting at the Presidential Villa.

In a statement by the first lady’s spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs Buhari tendered the apology at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, when she played host to the wives of governors of the 36 states.

The statement reads in part, “Commenting on the videos circulating on social networks, [Aisha] Buhari extended her apology to her children, her immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the videos had caused.”

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari hosts wives of governors of the 36 states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. (Aishambuhari/Instagram)

The video, which recently surfaced online was recorded by daughter of Mamman Daura, Fatima, who accused the first lady of attacking her at the Villa.

Daura is the president Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew.

Commenting on the video upon her return to Nigeria after spending two months in the United Kingdom, Mrs Buhari confirmed that she was the one angry woman in the viral video.

The First Lady said she was angry in the video because she was denied access to parts of the Villa by Daura and his family.

She added that Daura’s family did what they did to her because President Buhari had sacked them from the house.

Mrs Buhari was quoted as saying Fatima recorded the video while mocking her.