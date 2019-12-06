Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has accused presidential aides and other government officials of ignoring issues they should respond to.

During a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ programme, the First Lady stated that the aides would rather channel their energies on things that the presidency has no business in.

Aisha's words, “Whenever they (presidential aides) are supposed to take action against the offenders, or to take action or to take charge or be in control, or caution people, they keep mute.

“But when it comes to unnecessary things, people will start talking of the presidency. A typical example is what happened after the election in Bayelsa. When the PDP came out and said they would … suspend His Excellency, Goodluck Jonathan, the former president, for doing wrong or something like that.

“I have seen no reason why (the) presidency should come out and say that they were shocked to hear that. Is it their business? Are they PDP members? Is president Jonathan a member of our party? What does that have to do with the presidency?”

The president's wife was also quoted to have said bad people have taken over the affairs of the country.