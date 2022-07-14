Airlifting of Nigerian pilgrims back home begins Friday

This was disclosed yesterday by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan.

Hassan disclosed this during this year’s post-Arafat meeting with stakeholders held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He assured that the homeward airlifting would be “first-in-first-out,” noting that this year’s hajj took place despite challenges, such as lateness by the Saudi authorities in spelling out guidelines for the exercise, delay in issuance of visas to Nigerians, flight cancellations and other associated problems.

Hassan said lessons have been learned from this year’s hajj that would aid NAHCON’s better performance in the next exercise.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, congratulated all the pilgrims that performed the 2022 hajj, praying Allah to accept it as an act of Ibadat and a much more successful hajj. He said NAHCON did its best despite the mounting challenges that were no fault of its.

On his part, the Chairman of, the House Committee on Pilgrimage, Abubakar Nalaraba, said: “There is no successful hajj without challenges.”